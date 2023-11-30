Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has delivered seven matches that have delivered new trends and technical happenings; none more so than in their 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Wednesday evening. An inventive, inverted block at times drew the table-topping Foxes out of their comfort zone. The Owls won the ball back high and caused problems.

So too at the other end of the pitch. Cameron Dawson's presence between the sticks for Wednesday has become something of a debate in the fan base, with the presence of an AC Milan goalkeeper as yet unused by Röhl providing fuel for the conversation. The fact is that it's no new experience for the Millhouses stopper, who was the subject of audible frustration on several occasions in their latest outing.

It came when he had collected the ball and weighed-up his distribution, a sense that those frustrated in their seats wanted him to release the ball faster. But still, time and again, he held it. The thing Röhl wants supporters to know that it was delay by design - these were Dawson's instructions.

The German's methods make for a fascinating watch but will take time for us non-football muggles in the stands and indeed in the press box to acclimatise to. We may well never get there; these are moves designed to confuse the initiated after all, let alone us mere mortals. The Leicester draw showcased intricate placements and instructions that did their bit to keep a squad built by Premier League millions to limited chances and an xG of just 0.8. Wednesday's, for the record, was 1.4. A familiar ache eased no end by the nature of the point and opposition, perhaps.

Dawson's deliberate, slow-and-steady approach to distribution was designed to allow Wednesday to set up their position, to break out in attack when the time was right and to lure Leicester into a press they felt they could exploit. And it seemed to work. Röhl has one win in his seven Owls outings but has made an impact at Middlewood Road that prompted a player with the experience of Barry Bannan to speak of being wowed by tactical aspects he has spotted and spoken about in team meetings.

In conversation with The Star post-match, Röhl was asked whether it will take time for those watching on to get used to aspects of Wednesday's fresh approach to match-to-match technical switch-ups.

"Yes, I think so," he said. "It's not about wanting to slow down the game. This is my style of football and I have some habits of what I want to see from my players. It is one of my habits. When I arrived here we didn't have so many solutions with the ball. Now, we have more and more solutions on what and how we want to do things in the right moments. This is a good thing. Sometimes, be a little bit patient with my players. We will do it (break quickly) in the right moments."

The words might read cold in text, but the German spoke with an urging rather than a sense of frustration or - as some may interpret - any hint of football arrogance. Long after the final whistle, Röhl spent time shaking hands and posing for pictures with the Wednesdayites hardy enough to brave the cold long into the night.

"It’s massive," he said on the supporter's wider approach to playing their part in an important injury time equaliser. "In our situation we need the massive fans behind us, I am so patient about this. I have passion to be very close to the fans because they can give us energy and moments in the game when we are a little bit empty, but you get fresh energy. We can do it together. It was great."

In a moment as vital to the result as Jeff Hendrick's equaliser was Dawson's close reaction save from Jannik Vestergaard's firmly-struck header in what was the last action of the clash. The goalkeeper's teammates rushed to celebrate with him and at the final whistle, his elation was there for all to see.

“I protect my players and I believe in my players," Röhl continued. "I know that sometimes, across the whole 90 minutes, the support is not always the support that we need as a group. Maybe some people have this opinion (that Dawson should not be in the team) but today he protected and saved us a point.