Resurgent Blackburn Rovers could well be without a key attacker at Sheffield Wednesday this weekend - with a former Owls transfer option acknowledging the testing nature of the task ahead.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side have recovered a difficult start to the season to jump into seventh in the Championship table, a placing helped no end by four away wins on the spin in recent weeks. Their latest outing saw a bold attacking performance earn a 4-2 win over Birmingham City at Ewood Park on Wednesday, with the division's top scorer Sammie Szmodics netting twice.

Another scorer was 21-year-old Bournemouth loanee James Hill, a player believed to have been on Wednesday's radar in this year's January transfer window before the club settled on Aden Flint as an answer to their quest for defensive reinforcements.

Hill knows all too well the importance of the whirlwind December fixture schedule - and that kicking things off with a win at Hillsborough would serve to continue their impressive winter form.

"We have had good results so far but we can’t get ahead of ourselves," Hill told the Lancashire Telegraph. "It is only the beginning and this is one of the toughest periods of the season, we all know that. We have got to make sure that we keep this consistency, take every game as it comes and keep putting in good performances. Hopefully, we will get good results.

"The group is full of leaders, you are starting to see that throughout these games where we can sit in a low block and defend really well," he explained. "We have to keep that going as a team.

"We know what it takes to get into the top half of the table and we want to stay there. We all know it is going to take leaders to pull us through this time and I think we are doing well as a group to do that, and it has shown in recent performances."

Rovers look likely to be without key man Tyrhys Dolan, with the bright young attacker having hobbled out of their Birmingham win with a what looked to be a nasty first-half knee injury. Dom Hyam, Sam Gallagher, Aynsley Pears and Ryan Hedges are all out injured.

"We were disappointed to lose Tyrhys and we’re quite stretched (already)," Tomasson told RoversTV following the victory. It’s too early to say, but he felt something in his knee. We’ll see what the scan says.