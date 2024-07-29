Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny Röhl has expressed his satisfaction with a recruitment push that has seen Sheffield Wednesday complete nine signings so far - though he has stressed the need to continue their momentum.

Conversations with those within the camp have revealed a mood of ambition at S6, the excitement of the club’s record under Röhl since strengthened with what is felt to have been a promising first few weeks in the transfer market. Work is ongoing and there is the expectation of a number of more players arriving at S6 before the closure of the summer transfer window.

The Owls returned from their European mini-tour over the weekend having taken in matches against Red Bull Salzburg and Werder Bremen in Austria either side of an extended training camp in Germany. Speaking from their base last week, Röhl detailed some of the figures that have and continue to be involved in their transfer hunt.

Transfer dealings are a complicated business in modern football. Röhl has offered praise to head of recruitment Kevin Beadell as well as chairman Dejphon Chansiri in recent interviews and also namechecked Amadeu Paixao, the Portuguese referred to by Chansiri as a ‘personal advisor’ in recent years who is said to have a web of contacts in the game. The Star is aware of a number of transfer deals and contract extensions background figure Paixao has played an important hand in this summer working alongside main man Beadell.

Despite any controversy surrounding Paixao in years gone by, conversations The Star have had with recent ex-Wednesday managers have suggested he has not been seen as a negative influence at the club by those in charge in recent years. Röhl described him as a part of what they’ve been able to achieve this summer so far.

“At the moment we have big, big teamwork,” Röhl said. “There is Kevin, Amadeu and myself and then of course the final decision from the chairman. We are nearly every day in contact, with Kevin and Amadeu about players on the market, who is available, who is their agent. These are all the things we can bring together.

“Our improvement from January or December, Kevin was new in the club, I took him and we went to a three; Kevin, the chairman and my people. Now with Amadeu he helps us in the background. It is good to have these people around me, to make all our steps forward.”

Wednesday have brought in players of a wide range of profiles in the last weeks, including signings from clubs in Germany and Poland. Asked whether the Bundesliga loan market is of consideration, Röhl indicated it was something they had looked at but that it could prove difficult. But their work continues, with Premier League loans on the agenda for completion late on in the window.