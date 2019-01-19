Keiren Westwood pays tribute to “brilliant” Sheffield Wednesday teammates after Hillsborough win over Wigan Athletic

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood saluted his "brilliant" Owls teammates after their battling home victory over Wigan Athletic.

Steven Fletcher's 62nd minute curler ensured Wednesday claimed their first Championship victory in 2019.

Westwood, who was passed fit to play after recovering from a toe injury, was happy to help the Owls secure a first league win since Boxing Day.

The 34-year-old went on to praise his fellow Wednesday stars in a message posted on social networking site Twitter, describing them as "brilliant" and saying the players "worked their tails off from start to finish".

Westwood also hailed the performance of matchwinner Fletcher, claiming he was "the best player on the pitch by a country mile" against Wigan.

Crowd favourite Westwood, preferred in between the sticks to Cameron Dawson, has recorded three clean sheets in five appearances since being recalled to the first-team set-up by Lee Bullen.

On the Owls' defensive improvement, caretaker boss Steve Agnew told The Star: "We are really pleased.

"Keiren didn't touch the ball much so you have to give credit to the team and the back four. But equally Keiren's voice and experience is important. He is vocal and makes good decisions for the defenders in front.

"Keiren is pleased with the clean sheet and so is the team."