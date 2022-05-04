Keiren Westwood insight tells us a little on Sheffield Wednesday's preparation for play-off match-up with Sunderland

And that’s something that will be carried through the club even in two monster play-off semi-final clashes with Sunderland over the next few days, according to former Wednesday and Mackems goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.

Now at QPR, Westwood tasted the highs and lows of play-off drama with the Owls and speaking exclusively to The Star earlier this season, he gave an insight into Moore’s methods.

Even in the biggest matches, he said, Moore stays true to his principles.

Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.

“He doesn’t get too high and he doesn’t get too low,” Westwood said. “You can beat Sunderland 3-0 and he’ll just come in and say ‘well done boys, excellent, see you Monday’ or whatever.

“He knows there is always another game to maintain your form or pick it up back up, there’s always another opportunity.

“I’ve got a lot of good things to say about Darren and all the staff. They’re really good.”

Westwood also revealed he felt Moore could’ve saved Wednesday from relegation last season had he come in a little earlier.

“He’s really good and he probably came in a little bit too late if I’m really honest,” he said.

“With any new manager, you’re trying to get to know what they want from you really quickly. It takes time.