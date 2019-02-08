Keiren Westwood hopes to extend his Sheffield Wednesday stay

As he was at pains to point out in a frank, revealing interview to the local press corps, Keiren Westwood plans - one way or another - to be at Hillsborough next season.

The goalkeeper, whose Owls deal runs out this summer, told The Star: "Even if I am not here, I probably still would end up coming (next season).

"I have three kids, two young lads who are Sheffield Wednesday daft. My five-year-old son, I have been here for five years, and a two-year-old who is asking Alexa to play ‘Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday’.

"So I will probably end up getting a season ticket when I am finished, sitting up in the stands."

Westwood, an unlikely outcast during the first half of the campaign under former manager Jos Luhukay, has a strong affinity with the Owls. The shot-stopper has racked up 150 starts since joining the club on a free transfer in July 2014.

Westwood scooped the player of the year award in his first season in South Yorkshire and was also an influential figure in Wednesday qualifying for back-to-back play-offs under Carlos Carvalhal.

Keiren Westwood is enjoying his football again

The highs have far outweighed the lows in Westwood's Owls career, although he missed a large chunk of last term through injury before being frozen out by Luhukay.

On prolonging his Wednesday stay, Westwood said: "I haven’t spoke to anyone about that. I am just concentrating on playing. Obviously, I only got in (to the side) at the end of December.

"In January just gone, if Jos was still here, I probably would have gone. Or maybe just had to sit out my contract.

"But that’s what happens in football, things change really quickly. Although I would say it didn’t seem that quick, nearly four months.

"I haven’t spoke about a new deal, but this is my fifth season and it’s been great. I have loved every minute, since I walked in under Stuart (Gray).

"I am just happy to be back involved, playing for the team, and contributing. The contract is not in my hands. If they want me to stay, then great, let’s talk.

Keiren Westwood has no axe to grind with former boss Jos Luhukay

"I have loved it here since day one."

He would like to stay put.

"Of course, who wouldn’t?" said Westwood. "It’s a fantastic football club.

"I have been here for five years and have a great relationship with the club, whether it’s in the kitchen to the terraces. I don’t see why I would like that to change, but that’s out of my hands, contract situations lie with Mr Chansiri and the gaffer."

Westwood has previously worked with new Owls boss Steve Bruce.

He said: "Steve signed me at Sunderland. I was literally signing for somebody else and I got a phone call to go up to Sunderland.

"Purely out of respect for the man himself, I was straight up the motorway to Sunderland. I saw the stadium, amazing, the training ground was unbelievable, the fan base was class, and they had a top 10 finish under the gaffer.

"Then I met him and within 10 minutes he had convinced me to sign him.

"He’s just a charismatic man, honest, no grey areas, it’s black and white what he demands from you, what he expects. He has man-management and motivational skills, you can’t take them for granted.

"This could be a match made in heaven, and fingers crossed it is. I do think the gaffer can do great things here."