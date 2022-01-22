The Owls make the trip to Oxford this afternoon as they look to build on the 4-2 win over Plymouth Argyle, and a good crowd is expected at Kassam Stadium when Darren Moore’s side come to town.

Robinson, who has done a fine job with The U’s will be hoping to be get to winning ways after two straight defeats, was full of praise for his team’s supporters as their attendances increase, but joked that his own family were looking to get in the other end.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Robinson said, “Our crowds have been growing all the time, and we have some big games coming up at home against teams around us so we certainly hope the crowd plays a big part and gets right behind us.

“Wednesday are a great club with amazing support themselves - members of my family were looking for tickets in their end not ours, which was a bit disappointing!”

He also went on to praise Moore, and threw down the gauntlet to his players for the big game, “But that’s the challenge of League One this season, playing clubs like Wednesday. We know they will be really competitive. I like their manager, he’s one of the nice guys in football, and they have really good players who have known how to win games throughout their career.

“They will definitely be competing at the top end of the table; they have started to get results and they are going to be so aggressive in this transfer window, so it will be a real challenge for us on Saturday.

“We have lost a couple in a row but that’s part of most seasons. It’s important to stay positive in these moments and about having a collective desire to get over that.

"It doesn’t happen overnight but we believe in what we are doing and we know we are a good team. With the crowd behind us we will look to show that on Saturday.”