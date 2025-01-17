Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield Wednesday star, Carlton Palmer, thinks that the Owls should keep hold of Michael Smith if they want to push for the play-offs.

The January transfer window is in full swing, but after two weeks there have been no major ins or outs at Hillsborough despite a number of rumours surrounding several players - one of which is striker, Smith, after The Star reported interest from promotion-chasing Wrexham in League One.

Palmer, who was very much part of the glory years at Hillsborough, was speaking to Football League World this week, and believes that the Owls would be better keeping hold of the experienced forward and losing him for free - unless a very big offer comes their way.

The 59-year-old is quoted as saying, "Should Sheffield Wednesday let him go? Perhaps if they can get a reasonable fee for him and they're not going to give him a new contract, which I'd be very surprised if they did, but do you hang on to him until the end of the season?

"I personally think that if Sheffield Wednesday are going to have an assault on the play-offs this season, they should keep Smith until the end of the season and let him go on a free, it's not a problem, it just makes sense to do that.

"If Wrexham come in and make you a decent offer, and then you can go and get another striker, then that also makes sense, but for me personally, I think they should keep him as goalscorers are hard to come by.