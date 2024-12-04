When Daniel Pudil first joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2015 on loan, little did he know that he’d be living in the city almost 10 years later.

Pudil had an enjoyable spell at Hillsborough before leaving in 2019, he’d signed a permanent deal in 2016 after a successful first stint and was part of the group of players that very nearly took the Owls back to the promised land of the Premier League.

The Czech Republic international headed back to his homeland for a few years after the expiration of his contract with the Owls, but it wasn’t too long until he was back in the Steel City, a place that he’d learned to call home. On this week’s episode of the All Wednesday show we spoke to the 39-year-old about getting to the brink of the top-flight in S6 and why the Hallam FC man is still here.

“I’d been looking for a solution,” Pudil told The Star. “Because I don’t like to sit on the bench - I’d rather be playing the games. I got the offer from Sheffield Wednesday and I didn’t hesitate - I just got in the car and drove from London to Sheffield. I had a quick meeting with the chairman in his hotel, and in 10 minutes we’d agreed everything. I had my medical and hospital tests, but we didn’t have much time.

"I think I arrived in Sheffield at 11pm and the window closed at midnight, so we had an hour to sort everything. It was all a bit of a rush, but I’m really glad it all got sorted because since the first day it felt like home, and that’s why I’m still in Sheffield and will probably end up in Sheffield for the rest of my life.”

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm this evening to get us on your big screen! Meanwhile, for a clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.