There was once again a mixed bag for Sheffield Wednesday’s players on the international front over the last few days.

Wednesday had five players called up from their first team ranks for the current break, with three off to represent their countries at senior level and two being named in youth squads for their respective nations.

Top of the bill was Northern Ireland’s emerging brotherly duo of Pierce and Shea Charles, both of whom have come in for plaudits for their recent performances, and they got another chance to shine at Windsor Park over the weekend after being named in Michael O’Neill’s starting XI against Belarus - Shea led them out as captain.

The pair performed well as they each completed the full 90 minutes of an important 2-0 win - with the skipper assisting Dan Ballard’s opener - as O’Neill’s side took a step closer to winning Group 3 in UEFA Nations League C. A draw away against Luxembourg tonight would finish the job.

Elsewhere there was another clean sheet for another Owls goalkeeper as James Beadle was picked to start for England’s U21s for their match-up with Spain, and he gave a good account of himself in a 0-0 draw away from home at the Estadio Municipal de La Línea de la Concepción. The U21s are back in action again later today at 5.45pm UK time, taking on the Netherlands in Almere, though it remains to be seen whether Danny Röhl’s number one will get the nod again or not.

Unfortunately there was disappointment for Wednesday’s other two internationals, however, with Di’Shon Bernard being left as an unused substitute by Steve McLaren as Jamaica fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the United States of America, and Gabriel Otegbayo didn’t feature in either of the Republic of Ireland U21s games against Sweden. Bernard will be hoping to play for the Reggae Boyz when they face the USA again at 1am tomorrow morning, while Otegbayo will now return to Middlewood Road after what was no doubt a good experience.