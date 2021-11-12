The lively forward, who went down in the Owls’ pre-season friendly with West Brom back in July, was pictured back in training this week.

The news comes as a huge bonus for Wednesday, who have had Dominic Iorfa ruled out until the new year alongside Lewis Gibson, with midfield pair Massimo Luongo and George Byers welcomed back to first team contention.

It may take a little while for Windass to get to that stage, Darren Moore suggested, though the former Rangers man is in ‘great condition’ following that long spell out.

“It's great to have Josh back,” Moore said. “We feel he’s in really good condition and what we’ve got to do with Josh now is give him some volume in training and some work.

“We’re going to really up his work now in training. He’s back in amongst the players and we want him to get that contact, rubbing shoulders with them and getting back with the ball, making those contacts without him even knowing. We need to get him back to a level.

“As for when we’ll be able to put a first team strip on him, that’ll be down to Josh, really in terms of how we feel he’s getting on in training.

“The beautiful thing is that he’s back on the grass with the players. It’s a wonderful sight for us all to see and it’s a great testament to him and the medical team to get him back out there.

Wednesday take on Gillingham on Saturday as they look to extend a run of nine matches unbeaten across all competitions.

Windass will likely not feature, although Moore hinted it may not be too long before he is seen in a Wednesday kit.

“He looks in great condition and we’ll assess him to see how he goes in the days and weeks ahead,” he said.

“We’ll wait and see. He really is in great condition. We’ll play it by ear with Josh.