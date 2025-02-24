Josh Windass feels that Michael Ihiekwe’s attitude this season, even prior to his return, is a ‘testament’ to his professionalism.

There was a point in mid-January where Ihiekwe hadn’t played a Championship game for the Owls in almost four months, and reports had suggested a Hillsborough exit could be on the cards.

But a mix of injuries elsewhere and an excellent attitude from the experienced centre back saw him handed a start against Leeds United - and he’s played 90 minutes in every game that’s followed.

Ihiekwe’s story is one that’s been seen before at Hillsborough, a player brought back in from the cold when things had been looking bleak, and his teammate believes that the way the 32-year-old handled the situation is a ‘good example’ for everyone.

Speaking to the media recently, Windass said, “I wouldn’t say he’s surprised me, but I think Icky has been a really good example for the rest of the team. I think having been in the dark and maybe told he was surplus to requirements or whatever, it’s not easy to keep at it and keep going when you feel like you’re not in the picture.

“Since he’s come in he’s been outstanding for us, one of our best players. He’s a leader on the pitch, and to be honest he’s been a leader off it even when it’s been difficult for him in terms of not playing. So I wouldn’t say he’s surprised me with his performances, but I do think the level of professionalism he’s shown to hit the ground running after not playing for so long is a testament to how well he’s trained and taken on the disappointment.”

Despite making just 12 appearances in the Championship this season, only four Owls have won more aerial duels than Ihiekwe (47), just three have made more clearances (68) and no player on the side is averaging more blocks per game (0.8).

For now, even if Ihiekwe wasn’t playing well and coming in for praise from his teammates, Röhl wouldn’t have much choice other than to start him, but there will come a point when Dominic Iorfa and Akin Famewo return, and that’s when the German will have decisions to make.

‘Icky’ joined the Owls in 2022 and has gone on to make 72 appearances for the club, and he’ll be hoping to add to that tally even further during the business end of the 2024/25 campaign.