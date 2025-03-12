Sheffield Wednesday’s change in formation was the secret to their Norwich City turnaround, according to attacker, Josh Windass.

Things didn’t go to plan in the first half as the Owls took on the Canaries at Carrow Road, with Borja Sainz and Ante Crnac giving the hosts a 2-0 lead going into the break.

But this side are very rarely down and out these days, and Danny Röhl has become familiar with chasing games given how many times his side have fallen behind, so the idea of mounting a comeback in Norfolk wasn’t completely crazy.

But, in Windass’ own words things were looking ‘bleak’ after the opening stanza, so he was thankful that the changes worked as Michael Smith and Nathaniel Chalobah came on to change the dynamic of the game, and once Michael Ihiekwe got Wednesday off the mark the pendulum completely shifted the way of the visitors.

The 31-year-old, who has played his best football in the number 10 role, went on to get the second and set up the third to make it 17 goals and assists in 2024/25, before going off to a huge ovation as Röhl made changes to see the game out.

The secret to Sheffield Wednesday’s comeback

Speaking to Radio Sheffield after the tie, the Owls goalscorer said, “Obviously after the first half we came in at half time and went from a 5-2-3 to a back four, he put me more central and brought Nate on - who was excellent. We did really well after that…

“I don’t know how we won tonight after the first half, to be honest! It was looking bleak. But we said in the dressing room that we came out and scored three against Middlesbrough, so we thought we could do it again tonight. Luckily that’s how it turned out, we came out in the second half and dominated from start to finish.

“We were by miles the better team, a lot fitter and a lot stronger, played great football and scored some very good goals… Naturally if you’re 2-0 down at half time you’re a bit low and wondering where the next goal is going to come from, but as soon as you get the first goal the game switches - and obviously we moved to a different formation which also helped us a hell of a lot. I thought we were deserved winners and could’ve got four or five.”

Only five players in the Championship have now contributed more goals and assists (16) than Wednesday’s number 11, and there’s still plenty of time to add to that tally as he looks to build on what has been one of his most productive seasons ever.

Windass’ biggest contribution in a league campaign so far in his career was 20 goals - in 2015/16 with Accrington Stanley and 2017/18 with Rangers - and he’ll be eager to try and beat both of those this season if given the chance.

Next up for the Owls, of course, is a huge clash with Sheffield United at Hillsborough as the Blades come, and as Windass chases goal number 12 of the campaign there’s no doubt that he’d love to find the back of the net on Sunday against the Owls’ most bitter of rivals.