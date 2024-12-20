It was inevitable that Josh Windass was going to be asked was about his Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, when he spoke to the media today...

The Owls boss has been the subject of plenty of speculation over the last few days, firstly being linked with the Saints job after Russell Martin’s exit, with the German media going on to say that he’s a ‘candidate’ for the job at Hamburger SV back in his homeland as well.

It’s news that has had Wednesdayites on edge ever since it started circulating, with many concerned that they might lose the man who masterminded last season’s Championship great escape - however that no longer seems to be the case as the the Premier League outfit look set to appoint Croatian, Ivan Juric.

Windass, who has been a key component during Röhl’s time at Hillsborough, insists that nothing was said amid the talk of a possible exit, with the Owls boss rather focusing on the task ahead this weekend against Stoke City

Speaking to the media he said, “I just got on with training, I expect him to coach us and train us in the best way that he can while he’s here - which I expect him to be for the foreseeable anyway - and nothing really changes. He’s the Sheffield Wednesday manager and will coach us to the best of his ability - that’s all he can really do…

“He came in, did the team meeting as usual to prepare for the weekend. I’d tell you if he said something, but he came in, we trained as normal. We’d been off a few days before that, so it was just about getting back in and getting training going again... It’s for Danny to answer, but I can’t see any changes happening.”

Wednesday take on Stoke at 12.30pm on Saturday as they return to home soil in search of a first Hillsborough win in six weeks, and Röhl will be hoping that his side are able to follow his lead and stay focused en route to securing victory their final S6 outing of 2024.