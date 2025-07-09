Several clubs are closely monitoring the situation at Sheffield Wednesday - and specifically that of Josh Windass, The Star understands.

The Owls are open to letting players go in an effort to ease their ongoing financial crisis, with big asset Djeidi Gassama expected to complete a deal to join Scottish giants Rangers. Anthony Musaba is of interest to Turkish club Rizespor among others.

With several players understood to have tendered a notice period amid a wait for wages and with clubs alerted to Wednesday’s need for funds, further interest exists on a host of other Owls stars.

Among the players believed to be the subject of admiration from elsewhere is last season’s top scorer Josh Windass. The Owls star saw his Wednesday contract extended by a further year in the summer after a campaign that saw him become the club’s top goalscorer this century.

Interest from ambitious Championship newcomers Wrexham is understood to have existed for some time and has become something of a badly-kept secret within football, though The Star understands a host of other clubs are monitoring his status.

Windass’ old club Rangers - who are training at St George’s Park at the same time as Wednesday this week - are believed to be considering a move to take him back to Ibrox, while second tier sides Derby County, Norwich City and Coventry City are also believed to be admirers. The Star is led to believe there is further interest in Windass from Germany.

Interest in the 31-year-old is nothing new, with Wednesday having rejected bids from a number of clubs since his switch from Wigan Athletic in 2020.

Wednesday’s summer has proven turbulent to say the least, with financial problems having left players and staff unpaid and the club plunged into heavy restrictions on incoming recruitment.

