Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Josh Windass has spoken about reports of an attempt by Brazilian side Santos to steal him away from Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The in-form attacker is reportedly the subject of a bid from the Brazilian giants, who were promoted after a fall-from-grace slip into the second tier back in November. Santos are managed by Windass’ former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha, who previously launched bids to take him to South America when manager of Argentinian outfit Atletico Talleres back in the summer of 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking as a guest on Talksport on Sunday morning, the 30-year-old was asked about the Santos bid and made a suggestion on the status of his contract, which was signed ahead of the new season in the summer. Contract lengths aren’t routinely disclosed by Wednesday.

“I used to work with him,” Windass said on Caixinha. “It came as a surprise this morning to be honest when my agent called me, but I love playing where I’m playing. Obviously when your contract is up where you are there’s going to be talk like there always is. It came as a surprise this morning because I’ve obviously not spoken to Pedro for a long time but it is what it is. When you’re in form these things are going to happen.”

The form of Windass has been a key factor in the Owls’ run to 10th place in the Championship table, three points off the play-off places after 26 matches. A stunning goal from his own half in a win over Derby County in midweek served as his 50th in Wednesday colours - it was his fifth in five matches and his 10th of the season so far.

“When I was a kid it was a dream just to play professional football but I feel honoured to have played for Rangers and a club like Sheffield Wednesday,” he said. “It’s obviously pressure to play week-in, week-out and I feel like since I’ve been here it’s been difficult in terms of the club and the managers we’ve had but now I feel like we’ve got one of the best managers in the game. I’m learning a lot and we’re doing really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like any team, the better players you have, the better chance you’ve got. We’re three points off the play-offs now and obviously any little help you can get always helps. In this league there isn’t much to separate the top eight so I think we’ve got a good chance and when we’ve got the manager we’ve got anything is possible.”