Josh Windass left delighted after Sheffield Wednesday deal was rescued

There was a point not long back when Josh Windass looked set to leave Sheffield Wednesday, now those fears have been put to bed.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the 30-year-old attacker, who has come up with so many big goals for the Owls during his time at Hillsborough, had committed his future to the club after lengthy contract talks, leaving fans delighted at the decision.

Discussions have been going on for some time as Danny Röhl looked to make sure that the forward stuck around at S6, and it’s understood that remaining with Wednesday was always first prize for Windass himself after he played a huge part in their Great Escape at the end of last season.

Things were going well, and then they weren’t – and it’s thought that a move to fellow Championship outfit, West Bromwich Albion, was looking very likely until Röhl and the Owls made a big push to keep him in South Yorkshire.

Now Windass can turn his attentions to getting back amongst the goals in blue and white as the team prepare for the upcoming campaign, and he’ll have his sights set on becoming just the third Wednesday player his side of the millennium to reach 50 goals for the club.

He took to social media after his deal was announced alongside a nostalgic new away kit, and it’s safe to say he’s raring to go.

“Delighted to stay at this club,” the former Rangers man said. “Took a while but we got there in the end. Huge thank you to Danny and his staff! Let’s go!”