Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 8th Jan 2025, 15:08 GMT
The transfer window is open, but for Sheffield Wednesday there is more talk of outs than ins at this point in time...

In this week’s edition of ‘All Wednesday’ we spoke to Owls writer, Alex Miller, for the current lowdown on where things are at after concerns over a breakdown in communication between Danny Röhl and Dejphon Chansiri, he also gave an update on where things are at with Josh Windass after interest from Brazilian giants, Santos...

Should Wednesday consider selling the attacker? How much is he worth? And would they be able to replace him if they did?

Joe Crann argues not, highlighting the importance of Windass in the current Owls setup, and you can watch the full conversation by clicking on this link - and for a short snippet of the show you can check out the video at the top of the page.

