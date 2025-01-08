Josh Windass latest, transfer window talks and Sheffield Wednesday's needs - The latest All Wednesday
In this week’s edition of ‘All Wednesday’ we spoke to Owls writer, Alex Miller, for the current lowdown on where things are at after concerns over a breakdown in communication between Danny Röhl and Dejphon Chansiri, he also gave an update on where things are at with Josh Windass after interest from Brazilian giants, Santos...
Should Wednesday consider selling the attacker? How much is he worth? And would they be able to replace him if they did?
Joe Crann argues not, highlighting the importance of Windass in the current Owls setup, and you can watch the full conversation by clicking on this link - and for a short snippet of the show you can check out the video at the top of the page.
