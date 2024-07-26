Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Josh Windass described Sheffield Wednesday’s second-hour showing against Bundesliga big-hitters Werder Bremen as ‘dominant’ - and expressed his frustration at a number of overzealous fouls in the game.

A total of 120 minutes were played across four fiercely competitive half-hour quarters at Zell am Ziller during which Danny Röhl made 11 pre-planned changes at the halfway stage. A largely frontline line-up came back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw thanks to goals from Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama.

Asked for his reflections on a strong second-hour effort in which he starred and started the move for Musaba’s goal, the former Rangers man puffed out his cheeks with the expression of a man exhausted.

“I wouldn’t say strong!” Windass joked. “That was hard, it was so hot and we were pressing so intensely, 60 minutes on a small pitch. It was a tough workout. We’d been working on everything you saw today this week, building through the middle of the pitch, passing in the final third. Sometimes it didn’t come off, we’re still improving, but I think that second period particularly was bang on.”

The match was threaded with a number of meaty challenges not usually associated with July friendly run-outs. It added a spiciness to the clash, which was watched by a four-figure crowd of mainly Werder Bremen supporters. Despite the ‘annoying’ nature of the game’s spirit, Windass believes the Owls will have taken a great deal out of the clash.