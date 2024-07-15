Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s raft of new signings have wasted no time in getting into the thick of things at S6 - and have unanimously impressed one of the club’s senior players.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls have made nine new additions as they scope out a campaign in which they intend to build on the momentum garnered in Danny Röhl’s first months in the job and challenge towards the top end of the Championship.

One of the key bits of business has been keeping Josh Windass on board after a flip-flop transfer saga that eventually saw him re-sign earlier this month. Speaking from the club’s St George’s Park training camp last week, the former Rangers man expressed his enthusiasm for the coming season and described how impressed he had been with the new faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their training has been of an exceptionally high standard,” Windass told The Star. “I was speaking to Palms about it, they all look really good players. Yan has impressed me, Olaf is really sharp, Svante is a beast. I'm not singling out any of them - they've all looked really good. I've obviously played with Jamal and I know what he's capable of, he's fit and can score goals. They've all come in and it's like they've been here two years.”

A day spent watching training at St George’s Park showcased a sense of togetherness within the Wednesday set-up alongside a great deal of hard work. Despite there being so many new signings on board, there’s no sense of a gelling-in period, Windass suggested.

“They've come in and fitted in,” he said. “Yan is already having banter with the French guys, Svante is quite quiet guy but trains incredibly well. Olaf is always asking questions wanting to learn, they're all brilliant and the boys from last year have come back in unbelievable shape because we know there is competition for places now as well. We want to be good as teammates as well but we know we have to be on it to get into the team. Competition is always healthy, the gaffer is going to bring some more in and we should be in a good place.

“The guys from last year have come in and improved no end, too. Musa, Gassa, Mallik Wilks has come in and looks in incredible shape. So it's been nice to see the boys come in fighting for their place. That's what you want.”