Josh Windass decision explained as Danny Röhl hails 'strong' Sheffield Wednesday area

There was a bristle of surprise in response to more than one aspect of the Sheffield Wednesday side when their team was named ahead of their Coventry City clash.

Skipper Barry Bannan regained his place in the line-up after Danny Röhl had playfully suggested otherwise, the midfielder racing back from a knee injury to play the full game. The other source of surprise was the absence of Josh Windass, who was named on the bench despite his star man status with the Owls this season.

Windass had taken the armband in Bannan’s absence and was expected to start once more after a stellar showing at Swansea City. But careful steps have been taken over his load management throughout the campaign and after a run of four matches on the spin of 90 minutes or more, it was decided he would take a break and drop to the bench as a central cog in Röhl’s match-plan. He came on at the break to play the second half.

Some of Windass’ finest performances in a 10-goal season to date have come centrally, sometimes starting from deeper on the field as an advanced midfielder. It’s an area of the pitch Wednesday are blessed in after the addition of Stuart Armstrong from Vancouver Whitecaps in January.

“It was a strong, strong midfield today with Barry, Shea and Stuey,” Röhl said after the Coventry defeat. “Then there is Josh, of course. It was not about the performance, it was about managing him and for me it was clear he cannot go again for 90 minutes. So it was about how to job share and keep the quality. Svante did exactly what we wanted to do, Coventry play with a very high line, so we wanted his deep runs alongside Gass. We wanted to attack and it worked well. So we brought Josh in, he is calm on the ball and between the lines.

“With the travel you feel it, three games in one week, very close to each other. Even today, Coventry had one more day for recovery. But we went again and again even though that was true. It shows how fit we are.”