Sheffield Wednesday man of the hour Josh Windass shot straight from the hip in the moments after sealing promotion back to the Championship, giving the sort of honesty you’d expect.

The outspoken forward made no secret his disappointment at the quality of football shown at Wembley as his last-gasp diving header proved to be enough to sneak past a heartbroken Barnsley in the most ridiculous of circumstances.

Windass had a quiet game by his standards as both teams failed to truly display much quality in the 120 minutes.

But his header from Lee Gregory’s cross did the business to send the Owls fans into raptures.

“Probably the worst standard of game that you’ll ever watch,” Windass laughed. “The standard from both teams was shocking to be honest, no real quality and luckily we got the winning goal.”

The former Rangers man went on to praie the club’s supporters and made clear that while matters on the field have gone to plan, there are unspecified factors off the pitch that require improvement.

“It’s one of the fan bases in the country,” he said. “I’ve played for a couple of big clubs but look at this, it’s unbelievable,” said Windass.

“We’ve been good on the pitch this year. The club’s got a lot of work to do to catch up with the other clubs off the pitch, but hopefully we can do that and start being the giant club that we are.”

There was a pointed dig at Barnsley boss Michael Duff, too, who he claimed had left their remarkable semi-final comeback over Peterborough United thinking the deal was done.