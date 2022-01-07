The former Southampton youngster is a name that has been paired with Wednesday’s on a handful of occasions previously.

Here’s everything you need to know on the wide man, his relationship with Moore and how far back the Owls have tracked him.

Go on then.. what’s his potted history?

Josh Sims’ name is no new thing for Wednesday fans. The Owls have been linked with him before.

A product of the world-renowned Southampton academy, he is a heavily-capped former England youth international of some repute and played a big part in sides that included the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Joe Gomez and Marcus Rashford.

At 24, he is a free agent having left the Saints last year after a number of loan spells – to Reading, twice to New York Red Bulls and to Doncaster Rovers, where he worked with Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

He last played a game of football eight months ago, for Donny in a last day of the season defeat at Peterborough United.

So he’s a Corbeanu replacement?

Given the exit of Theo Corbeanu this week, if the reports are to be believed, that would be the conclusion you’d come to.

Sims is a tricky winger who gets about the pitch well and offers good attacking threat and has worked well with Moore before.

We’ve not seen much of him as a wing-back, though.

What’s the Moore backstory?

It’s well documented that Sims and Darren Moore have worked together before at Doncaster Rovers.

The winger was a favourite of Moore’s during his time there, spent on loan from Premier League Southampton. In 30 appearances he plundered an impressive tally of 30 goal contributions – three goals and eight assists.

“He is a player with good pedigree and someone who possesses wonderful skill on the ball,” said Moore on Sims’ signing.

“He will bring a different dynamic to our team in terms of the way he carries the ball when running at the opposition.”

And Wednesday have looked at him before?

He’s been a name discussed at Wednesday for at least two years.

Former Wednesday boss Garry Monk confirmed his was a name mulled over at the club as far back as January 2020, when he was available for a loan move from Southampton.

He said: “He [Sims] would be one of the names that came up in our recruitment meetings but there is nothing concrete I can really tell you.

“I would like there to be something to tell you but there isn't.”

Wednesday were reportedly close to agreeing a deal for Sims in the summer, though nothing came of it.

Asked of the links around that time, Owls boss Moore said: “We know the situation of where he [Sims] is at and we will see what can develop going forward but I won't be drawn onto to say yes we will sign Josh.