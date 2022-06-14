Jos Luhukay’s old Sheffield Wednesday assistant pops up in Championship role

Dutchman Remy Reijnierse, who acted as Jos Luhukay’s assistant during his short and not particularly sweet time in charge of the Hillsborough club, has joined as the number two at Blackburn Rovers after playing legend Jon-Dahl Tomasson was named as their new head coach.

Reijnierse, 60, was a long-time employee of the governing body of Dutch football, holding a number of coaching roles within their youth set-up and scouting for some of the Netherlands’ biggest clubs.

His working relationship with Luhukay started in 2016 when he became his assistant at VfB Stuttgart, re-joining him at Wednesday in 2018.

He was sacked alongside Luhukay having achieved a win percentage of only one-in-three during his time at S6, but in January 2020 joined Tomasson at Swedish side Malmö FF, where the pair won back-to-back Allsvenskan titles.