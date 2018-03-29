Jos Luhukay shelves Sheffield Wednesday contract talks

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay will not allow anything to take the focus away from matters on the pitch between now and the end of the season.

Luhukay has seven players within his current squad whose contracts are up at the end of this campaign.

Glenn Loovens, Daniel Pudil, Ross Wallace, Atdhe Nuhiu, Sean Clare, George Hirst and Jake Kean have all yet to have their futures sorted out.

However, Luhukay has insisted that talks regarding those players and potential releases or new deals will not take place until the season has been completed.

"Our focus is on the games and the position we are in," he said. "At the end of the season we will have meetings with the players and we will know the situation.

"The players must also have some patience for our position in the league. Our focus and our concentration is on games. It is not long, in five or six weeks we will take the meetings with them and speak about the future for us as a club."

