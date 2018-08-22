Jos Luhukay salutes Sheffield Wednesday's fighting spirit after battling Millwall victory

Jubilant manager Jos Luhukay praised his Wednesday team's fighting spirit after their hard-fought victory over Millwall at Hillsborough

Goals either side of half-time from Barry Bannan and Tom Lees guided the Owls to their first Championship win of the season.

Ryan Tunnicliffe pulled one back for Millwall in the 72nd minute and the visitors laid seige to Wednesday's goal late on.

But Luhukay's men held on to clinch maximum points and move up to 17th in the embryonic Championship table.

Luhukay, who left out Sam Hutchinson, Fernando Forestieri and Atdhe Nuhiu, gave first Owls starts to academy duo Fraser Preston and Matt Penney. Both excelled in a much-improved, spirited Wednesday showing.

"The team fought unbelievably until the last second of the game," said Luhukay, who expects Daniel Pudil (groin) to be fit for Saturday's home encounter with Ipswich Town.

"You need also a little bit of luck. But when you are not fighting, you don't get luck.

"Also, the fans in the second half give the team the inspiration and motivation and the support that brought us the three points. That's why I was proud of my team and also the fans.

"In the split second, Millwall play a long ball and we do not control the situation 100 per cent and it is 2-1. Then in the last 20/25 minutes, we can make thethird goal but it was also very close for Millwall to make a second goal and the draw."

