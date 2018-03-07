Jos Luhukay puts the heat on Sheffield Wednesday old boys

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay is demanding more from his experienced players as the Owls attempt to drag themselves away from their relegation troubles.

Luhukay has been able to celebrate just one win in the Championship since taking over in early January, that surprisingly coming against Derby County two weeks ago.

It is the type of form that has kept the club peering down rather than up and only for the fact that there are worse teams beneath them, relegation would appear to be almost certain.

Now, ahead of the visit of fellow strugglers Bolton on Saturday, Luhukay is calling upon the players who have been around the block a bit to put their experience to good use.

“When you as a team are not in a good period it’s difficult for all the players,” said Luhukay.

“ It is very difficult to have leaders who can bring the team out of the situation.

“We have a lot of older players with experience and hope they can help the team in the next games.”

Luhukay also reiterated the importance of togetherness in the squad, during this awful run of form.

He said: “The players must stay together and come out of this situation. We have three days to speak with each other and Saturday is a new chance and we have a situation where we can be better than (on Tuesday).”