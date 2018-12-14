Jos Luhukay opens up on Sheffield Wednesday criticism

Jos Luhukay claims the criticism he has received at Sheffield Wednesday is the worst he has experienced in football management.

Angry Owls supporters have called for Luhukay to be sacked in recent weeks after an alarming slump in form.

Wednesdayites chanted 'we want Jos out' after Championship clashes against Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United.

Luhukay takes his Owls side to Swansea City this weekend seeking just a second victory in the last 10 outings.

"I was in German football for 22 years but I have never had what has happened in the last two games," said the Wednesday boss. "It is not nice and it is also not respectful.

"But I know how football works with the emotion and passion. The fans love the club so you must accept that (the criticism) and try to be calm."

Luhukay, who will be without suspended midfielder Barry Bannan, said he has not spoken to Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri regarding his future. Chansiri is due to shortly fly back to England ahead of next Thursday's fans forum.

"When colleagues are under pressure, everything goes on one person," said Luhukay. "It is hard, but it’s the reality.

"I have never had this in 22 years. I have a lot of respect in Germany, where I have a good status, and the people were very positive from the outside to me.

"But in two months, I am now not the same manager. I am the same person as before, the same coach, but the results in football decide your situation.

"I never thought it would be so negative and so hard, the criticism the fans gave me or the team.

"This club has fans who love the club, have emotion and passion, and when the results are not there they have a high expectation from this team.

"I must handle that, but I am not unrealistic in my work and what I see. I know what we are doing every day, and know what this team can do.

"It’s no excuse, but this team is not the same as two or three years ago.

"All these players are three weeks older, and we know how difficult it was last season."