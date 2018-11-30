Jos Luhukay on the future of out-of-favour Sheffield Wednesday trio David Jones, Almen Abdi and George Boyd 

Jos Luhukay, the Sheffield Wednesday boss, has revealed he has held discussions with chairman Dejphon Chansiri about the club's plans for the January transfer window.

The Owls, handicapped by profitability and sustainability regulations, have signed just three players during Luhukay's 11 month reign. Indeed, Wednesday were unable to bring in reinforcements over the summer after breaching P&S rules.

But their transfer embargo was lifted in August and Luhukay moved quickly to capture Michael Hector and Josh Onomah on loan from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur's respectively.

The transfer market re-opens on January 1.

Luhukay, whose side go to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, said: "The planning is always every day - what is the best way for Sheffield Wednesday? What is the best for the team - for the players? This is every day the process. That is not new.

"But again you can only make decisions in January and in the summer again. So that’s why now our whole focus must be to try to win the next game."

Luhukay has frozen out a number of senior players, including David Jones, George Boyd and Almen Abdi. Jones and Boyd have not featured since August while Abdi has yet to play this term.

The midfield trio are out of contract next summer.

"We make for our squad decisions and these players are a long time not playing games," said Luhukay. "It looks easy but it is very difficult when you have not played for a very long time.

"When you have played two years maybe only a couple of games you are not 100 per cent to have the intensity to play in the Championship and these players are also not the youngest players any more.

"We make decisions for our squad and, at this time, these players are not in the last 18 players in the squad."

On the possibility of Jones, Boyd and Abdi leaving Hillsborough in the New Year, Luhukay said: "In January, we will try to sit together and then we must look how is our squad and what is the intention for January to May with which players, with what squad, the same as in the summer. But it is now too early to make that decision."

