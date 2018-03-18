Jos Luhukay lays down this points goal for Sheffield Wednesday

Wednesday chief Jos Luhukay has set his players the target of reaching 50 points to secure Championship survival.

Striker Atdhe Nuhiu claimed a second half double as the Owls sealed a morale-boosting victory over Yorkshire rivals Leeds United last weekend.

Owls two goal Atdhe Nuhiu......Pic Steve Ellis

Nuhiu’s second in added on time wrapped up a 2-1 win at Elland Road and the result lifted them up to 17th in the table.

Heading into the two-week international break, Wednesday are eight points above the drop zone with eight matches remaining.

“We have now 41 points and in England they say you must have 50 so we need another three wins,” he said. “We must believe in ourselves and not look too much in what is happening behind us.

“You could see that the team needed that (Leeds) win. It gives us something to build on after the international break.

Owls boss Joss Luhukay on the touch line.....Pic Steve Ellis

“We must now focus on Preston in a couple of weeks. Preston are a very good opponent.”

The Dutchman praised Nuhiu’s man-of-the-match contribution in Wednesday’s first win on the road since Boxing Day.

Luhukay said: “He’s a very good person and character. I’m so happy he could make the difference. Goals are very important to the strikers.”

Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan returned to action on Saturday following lengthy lay-offs. And Luhukay has suggested Marco Matias and Fernando Forestieri are also closing in on first-team returns.

“Maybe the week before Preston they can come 100 per cent back to the team,” he said. “We will be very happy when that is possible.”

Keiren Westwood, Joost van Aken and Jordan Thorniley are also progressing.

Luhukay said: “We hope some of the injured players will come back before Preston.

“When we have a lot of injured players back in the next few weeks, it will make us stronger.

“It gives me more options, quality and more chance to change something when the game is going on.”