Jos Luhukay delighted by Sean Clare’s impact at Sheffield Wednesday

Jos Luhukay has expressed his delight over Sean Clare’s performance in Sheffield Wednesday’s thrilling Championship encounter with high-flying Aston Villa.

Midfielder Clare, making only his second Owls start, produced an impressive display as Luhukay’s side suffered a 4-2 defeat at Hillsborough.

Owls Jos Luhukay.....Pic Steve Ellis

The 21-year-old scored the opener after a well-worked move and was a real driving force in the middle of the park for Wednesday.

Luhukay said: “Sean scored and could have maybe scored two more before half-time.

“I’m happy for Sean but at the end we didn’t pick up a positive result but it was a positive situation for him.”

The Dutchman says Fernando Forestieri is back in Sheffield as he continues his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury. In recent months, Forestieri has received his treatment abroad.

“We must now help him in his recovery,” said Luhukay. “He needs time. He’s now at five months and the minimum is around six months with his injury but we will help him in the next weeks to come closer to the team.”

However, Ross Wallace looks set to miss the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury at Millwall last week. Luhukay fears the wide man may require surgery.

He said: “Ross has been very unlucky. He can now not play in the next months for us. It is another blow but it is the reality and we must try to handle that.”

Defender Liam Palmer has shrugged off his injury and could be involved at Swansea City tomorrow.