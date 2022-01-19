Jordan Storey ‘at Hillsborough’ to complete Sheffield Wednesday move say reports

According to Sky Sports’ news editor, Anthony Joseph, the 24-year-old centre back was at Hillsborough on Tuesday night in order to try and finalise a loan move that will see him complete a switch to S6 until the end of the season.

Storey recently signed a new long-term contract with Preston, however he has fallen out of favour under Ryan Lowe and it was reported recently that they were open to the idea of letting him leave this month in order to get him playing regular football again.

Wednesday seemingly missed out on another of their potential targets on Tuesday after it was confirmed that Danny Batth had completed a move to Sunderland, and Storey – who stands at over six foot – may well fit the bill as Darren Moore seeks to bolster his defence for the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

The central defender has played 17 games in the Championship this season, and would certainly be seen as a bit of a coup for the Owls given the fact that he’s been playing a division above League One and has also attracted interest from elsewhere.

There has been no official word from the Owls just yet on any new signings, but if the latest reports are anything to go by then a new player could be through the door before they make the trip to Oxford United this weekend.