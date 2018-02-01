Jordan Rhodes remains at Sheffield Wednesday despite deadline day interest

At least two Championship clubs tried to take Jordan Rhodes away from Sheffield Wednesday before the transfer window closed last night.

The Owls striker became the centre of almost all of Wednesday’s deadline day dealings, however it transpired to be a quiet final 24 hours of the January transfer window.

As revealed in The Star yesterday, Sunderland had initially put Atdhe Nuhiu on their wanted list, with manager Chris Coleman expressing his desperation for experience and a physical presence up front. It is believed they then also enquired about the availability of Rhodes but would eventually be put off by the 27-year-old’s salary.

Later it emerged that Ipswich Town - one of Rhodes’ former clubs - had made a tentative enquiry following on from interest shown from another club in the Tractor Boys’ frontman David McGoldrick.

However, Ipswich left it too late and nothing transpired beyond that.

Rhodes was on the bench for Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough on Tuesday night. It is understood there was no desperation from anyone at the club to push him out the door at Hillsborough.

The Owls are currently without forwards Gary Hooper, Steven Fletcher and Fernando Forestieri through injury.

The only real business of the day for Wednesday saw teenage midfielder Matt Penney join Mansfield Town on loan until the end of the season.