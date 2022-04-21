John Sheridan's former Sheffield Wednesday roommate on that Wembley winner - League Cup rewind

It’s a three-second clipping of audio guaranteed to stir a certain something in the ears of Wednesdayites everywhere.

But it’s the spike of soundwaves a millisecond before that is most famed when recalling John Sheridan’s winner in the 1991 Rumbelows Cup final that kicks it off. The flick of Les Sealey’s fingertips, onto the post and ‘dink’, into the rustling net.

And it’s a memory Wednesday’s left-back on the day and Sheridan’s Owls roomate Phil King remembers well: “We got a free-kick over on our left and it would have been either myself or Worthington whipping it in. ‘Worthers’ got up there so I stayed back.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They got a header out and Shez has hit it, the way Sealey got a touch on it and it clipped the post, you can hear that ‘dink’ from the post, and he’s off!

“I was quite lucky in that I didn’t have to chase after him, he was coming my way. I only had to run about 20 yards to get to him.

“What can you say about John Sheridan? Fantastic. We’re still friends to this day and he was a great player and it was a great goal.

“You speak to some of the lads when you bump into them now and everyone says that was their best period in football. It was like destiny in many ways, we all came together at the right time, the players, the manager, the fans. We were such a tight-knit group.”