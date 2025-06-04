The Florida-based consortium that has seen two takeover approaches for Sheffield Wednesday rejected has been pulled together and lead by John Flanagan, The Star understands.

Amid continued off-field turmoil at Hillsborough, Flanagan’s name landed in the public domain earlier this week when he was named as a BBC Radio Sheffield interviewee as a member of the consortium, to the widely-held interest of Wednesday supporters.

The Star understands that Flanagan, 36, has lead the consortium in two approaches to buy Sheffield Wednesday and that his was the name on the correspondence expressing bids to buy the club earlier this year, both of which were turned down by Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri. Another known name within the consortium is that of Adam Shaw, a Sheffield-raised, US-based individual who has spoken publicly about a desire to be involved in the purchase the club.

No other names involved in the consortium have been publicly disclosed as of yet, with Flanagan telling the BBC that individuals have expressed a desire not to be named at this time. He described those assembled as a group of ‘businessmen, former and current professional athletes and individuals that may own sports franchises at the current moment’.

Shaw and Flanagan are believed to be long-time friends and associates, with the latter acting on the board of some of Shaw’s existing business interests in the US. Not a great deal of public-facing information is known on Flanagan, who is believed to be the figure at the heart of pulling those on the consortium together, rather than himself being a central source of funding behind the proposed takeover.

The Star is told his background is in raising capital and managing money. Having started out at Axa, where he rose from a sales associate position to become a regional vice-president, Flanagan started his own businesses and is also listed on LinkedIn as a Director of Investor Relations at Connecticut-registered development and asset management company White Roan, who specialise in the high-end hospitality sector. The Star is told that Flanagan is not a salaried employee at the firm, rather that he works with them in raising capital for projects across the globe. It’s stressed that White Roan do not play any part in the consortium.

Sources within the consortium claim Flanagan has raised somewhere in the region of $1bn in capital across a range of different projects, including those based in the real estate industry and with med-tech companies in the US.

It’s claimed he holds a ‘multi-million dollar real estate, investment and development’ portfolio - though it’s stressed that his role on this project has been in pulling together higher net-wealth individuals. Boston-born and now based in Tampa, Flanagan is a former college athlete at Fordham University, where he acted as a pitcher for the Fordham Rams and majored in sociology before heading into the world of business. He also played American football at Boston College High School.

Sources within the consortium suggest Flanagan has connections within Major League Baseball, as well as within the NFL. The consortium was previously described to The Star as ‘a Florida-based consortium made up of a collective of successful business people and professional athletes’.