Joey Pelupessy says Sheffield Wednesday can be proud as fans gave him ‘goosebumps’ at Stamford Bridge

Midfielder Joey Pelupessy has praised Sheffield Wednesday’s travelling support on a difficult night against Chelsea in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.

The Owls sold out their allocation in the Blues’ Shed End with nearly 6,000 fans in attendance for the 3-0 defeat to the Premier League side.

Chelsea's Ross Barkley (left) and Sheffield Wednesday's Joey Pelupessy battle for the ball. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Wednesday fell foul of a VAR review after referee Andre Marriner awarded the visitors a penalty for Ethan Ampadu’s challenge on Pelupessy in the first half.

Just 167 seconds later, Chelsea had a penalty awarded in their favour as Sam Hutchinson caught Cesar Azpilicueta in the box.

Reflecting on a match filled with talking points, Pelupessy said: “Of course I wanted to win the game but it was really difficult against a good team that is playing at the top of the Premier League and the top of Europe but it was really nice to see that we had a lot of fans here for us.

“It was the first time that I played here so on the other side you have to enjoy it as well but it was a game we wanted to win and we tried to give our best.

“I think we defended well and they had a lot of ball possession and in the second half they created more chances.

“It was difficult but we worked hard and that was a good thing I think.”

Wednesday’s travelling contingent were in fine voice throughout the course of the match, by far out-singing the home crowd regardless of the score.

And Pelupessy says the Owls fans produced a special atmosphere for the occasion.

“They made a lot of noise and that’s really nice to see,” he said.

“When I stepped on the pitch I had goosebumps because they were singing a lot and making a lot of noise so I really appreciate that and we have really good fans.”

The Dutchman, who returned to the Owls starting line up for the first time since December’s 1-0 win over Preston North End, thought he had won a penalty in the first half, only to have it ruled out by VAR.

But reflecting on the decision, the 25-year-old said he understood the role technology has to play in getting decisions right.

“To be honest it was a 50-50 challenge but I thought it was a penalty, that was my feeling.

“When I fell down, Steven Fletcher came over to me and said ‘Well done, good job you got a penalty’, but afterwards they changed it and they have to be right.

“I have to see it on a camera but it was a good chance.

“I think VAR makes everything clearer and you have a better game. If there was no VAR we would have had a penalty but at the end of the day it needs to be clear and that’s a good thing.”