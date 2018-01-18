Joey Pelupessy gets an emotional goodbye from team mate after move to Sheffield Wednesday

It appears that Sheffield Wednesday have added a hugely popular players to their ranks.

Joey Pelupessy's arrival at Hillsborough was confirmed on Thursday evening, with the Dutchman becoming compatriot Jos Luhukay's first signing as Owls manager.

And upon his departure from former club Heracles Almelo, Pelupessy has been receiving dozens of well-wishes from his team mates.

And none of them were more heartfelt than that which was posted on instagram by Kris Peterson.

The Swede was full of praise for his captain for the 'positive vibes' he brought to the changing room and Peterson added that the move to England and Sheffield Wednesday was 'well deserved'.

"Joey, I want to truly congratulate you on your move to England," posted the former Liverpool trainee. "I loved working with you every single day, with your positive vibes you created a very fun changing room. Your constant hard work on and off the pitch for the club have inspired me and others. You sat the bar high and with that you got a well deserved move to your favourite football country as in England. I wish you the very best brother el capitano"

The 24-year-old traveled to England on Wednesday and underwent a medical after the two clubs reached an agreement on a transfer fee. The length of Pelupessy's contract has not been revealed.

