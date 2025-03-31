Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, will have a different threat to deal with against Hull City when compared to their previous opponents.

Hull, who visit the Owls in indifferent form, have been without their top scorer, Joao Pedro, for the last three games after he received a red card against Bristol City in early March, but he’s set to return to the fold at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Pedro scored and was sent off just 97 seconds after doing so against the Robins in their Championship meeting a few weeks ago, and has been sidelined due to suspension ever since after the Tigers’ appeal was unsuccessful.

So unlike his counterparts at Oxford United, West Bromwich Albion and Luton Town, Röhl will have to factor in the threat of the Italian international when Ruben Selles’ men visit S6. And striker’s manager is looking forward to having him back in the mix once again.

Selles said, as quoted by HullLive, “Like everything in life, it has some different stages. I think in the beginning he was very disappointed and he dropped a little bit in terms of the interactions and the way that he speaks with people.

A different threat for Sheffield Wednesday to consider

"But then as soon as we finished those two games he was not involved in and then from the start of the international period, he's in a mindset of it's just 10 days and he can be back and part of the team, so I think he has passed the worst period and now he's just fully with the mentality of being helpful to the team.

“Joao has been a key player since we arrived, and his position as a striker, as a second striker when we play with two, in the way that he links in the way that the other ones just look and trust him, in the way that he scores, and, potentially, he got that red card in the best moment. Having him back is another argument for us to go and compete in football matches.”

Wednesday host Hull at 3pm on Saturday afternoon as they look for a long-awaited return to winning ways on home soil, and Röhl will be eager to see more of what he saw from the second half of the 1-1 draw with Cardiff City - and less of the first.