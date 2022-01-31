Jermaine Defoe? - What's happening at Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Sunderland? - Transfer window panel discuss
There’s not long left of the transfer window, but what’s happening with three of League One’s biggest clubs – Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Sunderland?
In a discussion hosted by The Star’s Chris Holt, we spoke to Wednesday writer, Joe Crann, as well as Pompey scribe, Sam Cox, and Sunderland journalist, Joe Nicholson, about what could be on the horizon.
The lads had a talk about Deadline Day in League One, with a look at their clubs' business and that of other teams around the division, as we enter into the final throws of a window that has certainly thrown up plenty of shock moves.
It may well be a quiet one for Wednesday as things come to an end, with three loan deals already through the door, but Darren Moore’s comments over the weekend did leave the door open just a little bit – so never say never.
