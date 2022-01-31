In a discussion hosted by The Star’s Chris Holt, we spoke to Wednesday writer, Joe Crann, as well as Pompey scribe, Sam Cox, and Sunderland journalist, Joe Nicholson, about what could be on the horizon.

The lads had a talk about Deadline Day in League One, with a look at their clubs' business and that of other teams around the division, as we enter into the final throws of a window that has certainly thrown up plenty of shock moves.

It may well be a quiet one for Wednesday as things come to an end, with three loan deals already through the door, but Darren Moore’s comments over the weekend did leave the door open just a little bit – so never say never.

Discussing League One's transfer window with Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Sunderland.