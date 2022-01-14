A handful of deals got done yesterday, a few of which involved Sheffield Wednesday’s direct promotion rivals.

And there were eyebrow-raising links made between available players and clubs in the third tier, too.

Let’s take a stroll through a few of the more high-profile talking points.

Defoe to League One?!

Former England international and Premier League legend Jermain Defoe is a free agent having left Rangers earlier this week. And with suggestions he has no intention of retiring just yet, there have been obvious questions over where he might end up next.

One such destination seems to be the third tier.

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan threw the hat of Charlton Athletic into the ring after speculation online.

He said: “Football is built upon relationships, and he [Defoe] played at Tottenham with Johnnie Jackson, and I assume that there’s still a relationship there.

“I think it might be an interesting move if coming back to London is on his agenda to go to Charlton. Now I realise it’s League One, it’s not necessarily where Jermain might want to play, but he is 39 years of age.

“He’s not going to play in the Premier League, with the greatest respect, he might struggle at times to get a full-time gig in the Championship, just purely and simply because it’s a hard and fast division.

“Building a career and a management career, coaching career and going into a project with Thomas Sandgaard and with Johnnie Jackson currently in situ, it kind of feels like it might be a fit there.”

Former Manchester City defender up for grabs

One player seemingly destined for a stint in League One is Blackburn Rovers’ 22-year-old defender Hayden Carter, whose time at Burton Albion came to an end last week.

A highly-rated ball-playing defender, Carter spent much of his youth at Manchester City and broke into the Blackburn side last season.

But with the Lancashire side flying, opportunities will be tough to come by and the plan is to get him back out to the third tier.

Portsmouth are among those said to be offering a destination.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray said: “My view, and it’s a very strong view, is that Hayden Carter needs to go and play football.

“He needs to play 20 games if he can between now and the end of the season.

“I want him to know what it takes to play in front of a crowd every week and know what it takes to win when you’re in the team.

“I’d like him to go and play in a team, like he did at Burton, and get that experience.”

Pompey clear the decks

There will be players in at Portsmouth, Danny Cowley made clear at a press conference yesterday, promising supporters an ‘exciting’ rest of the window.

But two Premier League loanees have had their time at Fratton Park ended.

Gassan Ahadme, a star of their pre-season, was recalled by Norwich and fired back out to Burton Albion in search of more game time, while Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez was also recalled after a frustrating stint.