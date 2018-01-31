Jamie Vardy tells Harry Maguire - 'You're either Sheffield Wednesday or Sheffield United ... you can't be both!'

It appears that even in the Premier League the Steel City sides can cause friction.

For Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has had a dig at club and country colleague Harry Maguire over the defender's apparently vague Sheffield loyalties.

Maguire, like Vardy, grew up as an Owl but he became a little more red and white than blue and white when coming up through the academy at Sheffield United and then breaking into the senior side.

And in the wake of Leicester City being pulled out of the hat alongside Sheffield United for the fifth round of the FA Cup, Vardy has told Maguire that it is time for him to choose.

“This is annoying me now,” Vardy told Leicester Mercury. "He is not from the other half. I’m going to spill the beans because I’m fed up of him. Breezeblock.

“He was a Sheffield Wednesday fan but when he signed for United he started supporting United as well, which in Sheffield is a big no.

“You are one or the other, you can’t support both. He needs to pick, he is starting to wind me up. He is one of them, “Well I like both Sheffield teams.” You can’t. You’re either blue and white or red and white, in Sheffield.”

