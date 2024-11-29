Jamal Lowe situation explained as Sheffield Wednesday new boy waits

Hillsborough new boy Jamal Lowe is waiting for his next opportunity in the Sheffield Wednesday side.

No Sheffield Wednesday player has more goals at Championship level than Jamal Lowe - but the Jamaica international is having to bid his time in waiting for a next big chance in the side. The 30-year-old attacker, who has played in a handful of different roles in his 15 appearances across all competitions since making the switch to Wednesday, has started only two league games since August.

Though a regular from the bench, Lowe has watched on as Ike Ugbo and Michael Smith have battled it out for the striker role in the starting line-up, with Owls boss Danny Röhl electing to play both in their home draw with Cardiff City last weekend. With a whirlwind fixture card ahead of them leading into Christmas, the squad is likely to be routinely rotated and Röhl believes chances will come for Lowe to battle his way back into the reckoning.

“He has had a big impact when I have subbed him in, he gives us calmness on the ball,” Röhl said ahead of Sunday’s trip to Derby County. “We have in front just three positions sometimes and I have to make decisions. I know he has quality and we both know what parts he has to work on, I think he will (improve) and now for him it is about making the next opportunity and that can come very soon.”