Jaden Brown: Watch what new Sheffield Wednesday signing can bring to Owls
Jaden Brown has completed his move to Sheffield Wednesday following his exit from Huddersfield Town.
Brown, who played 31 games for the Terriers during his spell there, was announced by Wednesday as he became the third senior player added to Darren Moore’s side, with the left-back getting stuck in straight away at Middlewood Road as he looks to get himself prepared for the chance of featuring against Barnsley in this weekend’s friendly.
The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster, who also had a short spell with Exeter City in 2019, comes in to fill one of the positions that Moore was eager to secure a replacement for on the back of a number of exits over the summer.
Wedneesdayites have already had their first look at Dennis Adeniran and Olamide Shodipo in blue and white, but while they wait for Saturday here’s a short video of him in action at Huddersfield to give fans a taste of what they could see from him in 2021/22.