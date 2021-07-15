Jaden Brown signed for Sheffield Wednesday this week. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Brown, who played 31 games for the Terriers during his spell there, was announced by Wednesday as he became the third senior player added to Darren Moore’s side, with the left-back getting stuck in straight away at Middlewood Road as he looks to get himself prepared for the chance of featuring against Barnsley in this weekend’s friendly.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster, who also had a short spell with Exeter City in 2019, comes in to fill one of the positions that Moore was eager to secure a replacement for on the back of a number of exits over the summer.