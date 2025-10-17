Henrik Pedersen has heaped praise on ‘fantastic human’ Jack Hunt after his spell training with Sheffield Wednesday.

Hunt, who has been training with the Owls on and off for a while now, turned out for the club at U21 level over the weekend as they beat Wigan Athletic 2-1, and his spell back at Middlewood Road as a free agent has been mutually beneficial as he keeps fit whilst also helping the youngsters who are coming through.

Pedersen, discussing the matter ahead of the trip to Charlton Athletic, knows that any chance of signing Hunt - even if wanted to - is slim given the club’s ongoing financial uncertainty, and he says that no promises have been made on that front. But he did speak glowingly about the full back, who has had two previous spells at Hillsborough as a player.

Jack Hunt has been praised

“I didn’t promise him anything,” he explained to The Star. “But he’s a former player, and we have to take care of them. He’s a fantastic human, though, and how he’s giving to the other players, how he gave to the youngsters in the U21 game… I think he’s close to doing something else, maybe getting a contract somewhere else, but I don’t know the latest update... But he’s been really, really good for us and the young boys. And if we can help sometimes then we’ll do it.”

Wednesday have had numerous trialists at the club in recent months, many of whom have turned out for the club at youth level, however the problems around signing new players - even youngsters - has meant that no new arrivals have been brought on board. It’s left Pedersen with a small pool to work with.

Where Hunt may end up remains to be seen at this point, but there’s no doubt that he’d jump at the chance to pull on a Wednesday shirt again if the opportunity arose at all.