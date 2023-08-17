Sheffield Wednesday play-off hero Jack Hunt is of interest to League One side Bristol Rovers, according to reports at our sister title BristolWorld.

The 32-year-old, who wrote himself into Owls history by scoring Wednesday’s winning penalty to cap off the play-off semi-final miracle against Peterborough United last season, is a free agent having ended his second stint with the club in July.

BristolWorld report that Joey Barton’s side ‘hold a strong interest in signing Hunt and could make a strong push to sign him’.

Hunt has been linked with a number of clubs in recent months including QPR, Bolton Wanderers and Bradford City and it remains to be seen whether he makes the switch to Rovers in what could well be seen as a controversial move in Bristol.