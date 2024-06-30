"I've always said.." Barry Bannan makes defiant claim on Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass latest
Along with vice-captain Liam Palmer, the Owls skipper has already committed to his future at S6 heading into next season and with Will Vaulks and Cameron Dawson having opted to move on to pastures new, Windass remains one of the players yet to confirm his future alongside defensive pair Di’Shon Bernard and Dominic Iorfa.
The Star reported on Saturday evening that progress has been made on a deal to keep Windass on at Hillsborough in what has been something of a back-and-forth saga. The 30-year-old had been close to agreeing a fresh deal at the start of the month before talks stalled, leaving him to engage in talks with West Brom and Birmingham City. Though, as we’ve seen, things can change, it would appear the deal is back on.
Windass and Bannan have had a hugely successful on-field understanding since the former Rangers man joined the Celtic supporter in South Yorkshire in January 2020. Speaking to The Star at the Owls in the Park event held in the shadow of Hillsborough stadium on Saturday afternoon, Bannan spoke confidently on the chances of Windass signing a new deal at S6.
“It is important,” the Scot said. “He's a big player and you'd have to spend a bit of money to get a player in of his calibre. I've always been confident that he'll sign here, me being his best mate. I know what he's like and I kind of know what's going on (with regard to negotiations), but I've always said Josh will stay here.
“He's idolised here, maybe with some people he's one that they love to hate! But the fans love him, he loves Sheffield. I'm hoping as a player and as a mate that he signs. You don't always really know what's going on in the background but hopefully for the club, for Josh and for me, they’ll sort it out. I'd love to play with him next season.”