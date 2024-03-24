Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls boss has done a fantastic job at Hillsborough since taking over back in October, and has taken Wednesday from being almost dead certainties for relegation to having a real fighting chance of staying in the Championship.

Röhl will have a very decent contact book given his time with the likes of RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and the German national team, and he says that he’s got lots of people getting in contact about the work that he’s doing in South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says there may even be a preseason back home for him once the 2023/24 campaign is wrapped up…

Speaking to The Star recently he said, “A lot of guys from Germany cross their fingers for me here, and after games I sometimes have 100 messages from Germany. It’s unbelievable to see the support on my back, and I enjoy this…

“Maybe in the summer we can go to Germany for preseason, maybe play a game there – we’ll have to have a look how the preseason is. But that’s a little bit far away for now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday have eight games left to save their Championship status, but have a couple of weeks to recover from their heavy defeat to Ipswich Town before welcoming Swansea City to Hillsborough after the international break on March 29th.