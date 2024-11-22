Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cardiff City boss, Omer Riza, thinks that his side will have it tough when they visit Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough this weekend.

Riza remains the interim manager of the Bluebirds as the wait for Erol Bulut’s successor continues, and though they have lost their last two matches there has certainly been an upturn in fortunes since the former Cambridge United man took the reins.

He’s hoping that his side can bounce back from those losses against Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers as they take to the field for an early kickoff at S6 on Saturday, but he also acknowledges the work that’s been done by Danny Röhl and the team over the last year.

“From where they were last year to where they are now, there’s a consistent element to the way they play,” he told the club’s official website. “It’s Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the day, it’s Hillsborough, it’s a tough game and it will be a difficult one for us.

“We’re preparing the way we normally do, we want to be creative, we want to cause the opposition problems and we’ve got to be defensively solid... We’ve been focusing on that this week and hopefully, we’ll approach the game with the right mindset and have a bit more energy and intensity to try to win the game.”

The Owls have a pretty good record against Cardiff in recent years, losing just three of the 14 times they’ve met over the course of the last decade, and they demolished them in their last meeting as Josh Windass, Liam Palmer and Malik Wilks all scored in a 4-0 Hillsborough victory. Röhl, of course, will be hoping for something similar this weekend.