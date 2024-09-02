Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a moment of light relief for Sheffield Wednesday supporters in the second half of their defeat at Millwall on Saturday - when one of their own unknowingly became centre of attention.

Home and away Sheffield Wednesday supporter Josh Johnston, 27, unconsciously became the subject of a viral video over the weekend; unconsciously in every possible sense of the word. Midway through the second half of the Owls’ drab 3-0 defeat at Millwall, home fans noticed a bearded Wednesdayite fast asleep in the away end for much of the second half, roaring into a chorus of “How sh*t must you be, he’s fallen asleep”.

Lions supporters filmed the action and within a few minutes of the final whistle images of Josh were bouncing around social media and were picked up by a number of large ‘football banter’ pages, with views scaling into the millions. Thankfully Josh, from Mexborough, has well and truly seen the funny side - and speaking to The Star was quick to stress that his slumber wasn’t caused entirely by the effects of a few too many away days beverages.

“It was a mixture of things,” he laughed. “I’d had to have some painkillers in the morning because I was in pain with toothache, I was in pain so I had a fair few. I did have a few beers which I probably shouldn’t have had. It’s not mixed too well, apparently!

A passionate Wednesday fan, Josh has been going to games at Hillsborough since he was five years old and has been going on the road home and away watching the Owls for the last decade. His new-found fame has sparked hilarity in his pals chat group, where he now finds himself at the centre of attention from those closest to him rather than at the hands of a few thousand baying Londoners. His sleep was clearly a deep one - he slept through Millwall’s third goal.

“It’s constant,” he laughed. “I got reminded of it about 400 times on Sunday, every so often I’ll just get a notification and one of my mates has re-posted it into the group. It’ll be a long time until I live this down I think!

“I realised when the game ended, my brother said something and when I logged onto Twitter I found multiple tags and messages. I’ve just had to laugh it off, really. I woke up naturally in the end, it was 2-0 when I dropped off and I looked up to the scoreboard to see we’d conceded again. God knows how long I was actually out for. One of my mates said he’d tried to wake me up but apparently I was not for budging.”