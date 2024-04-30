'It's not enough' - Sheffield Wednesday boss knows the Owls' job isn't done

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls have been chasing the pack above them for months now, consistently relying on favours from other teams in order to try and make progress up the league table, but that is no longer the case.

A five game unbeaten run, including three big wins, has put Wednesday in charge of their own destiny, leaving them needing just a point away at Sunderland in order to confirm their Championship status, and Röhl admits that it’s a nice position to be in after what they’ve invested since his arrival at S6.

“It’s the outcome from the last weeks,” he said at The Star Football Awards on Tuesday. “I’ve always said that my wish was to go to Sunderland and still have a chance to stay in the league - now we’re in that position, and we have a big chance, a big opportunity.

"It’s not enough, though, to just have a chance - we have to take it. I think the last weeks were very great, we were a bit disappointed after Stoke, but if you look how many points we’ve taken in the last five games it’s outstanding. Now we just need the final point, we can do it.”